Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.94.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.24. 9,282,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,550,002. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $194.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,131.20. The trade was a 96.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $1,286,983.28. Following the sale, the director owned 364,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,252,118.42. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock valued at $207,339,763. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.