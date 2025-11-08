Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,852. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 83.23%. The company had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

