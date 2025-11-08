Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Galaxy Gaming Price Performance
Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 86,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,376. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.87.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Gaming
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.