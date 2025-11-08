Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 86,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,376. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

