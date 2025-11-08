LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Announces Earnings Results

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. LeGrand had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

LeGrand Stock Performance

Shares of LGRDY stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 58,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. LeGrand has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LeGrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut LeGrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised LeGrand from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About LeGrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

