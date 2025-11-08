ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ONEX had a net margin of 61.92% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

ONEX Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.87. 3,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37. ONEX has a 52-week low of $60.72 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Get ONEX alerts:

ONEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from ONEX’s previous dividend of $0.07. ONEX’s payout ratio is 3.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ONEX in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ONEX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONEXF

About ONEX

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.