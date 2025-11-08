ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ONEX had a net margin of 61.92% and a return on equity of 6.12%.
ONEX Stock Down 3.5%
Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.87. 3,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37. ONEX has a 52-week low of $60.72 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.33.
ONEX Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from ONEX’s previous dividend of $0.07. ONEX’s payout ratio is 3.83%.
About ONEX
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
