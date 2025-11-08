ITV (LON:ITV) Trading Up 15% – Time to Buy?

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) shares were up 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.35 and last traded at GBX 77.88. Approximately 47,380,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 18,833,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 112 to GBX 105 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 105.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

