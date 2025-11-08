Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Wedbush

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DNTH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 493,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $40.16.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.11). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 4,106.04%.The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dianthus Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 2,013.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

