UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,600,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,858. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $311,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

