HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $590.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $590.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBS. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.50.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,900. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,972.91, a PEG ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.99. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $375.01 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,000. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 136.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

