Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 771,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 388,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
