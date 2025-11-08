SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) Announces Earnings Results

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. SUNation Energy had a negative return on equity of 158.58% and a negative net margin of 41.62%.

SUNation Energy Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:SUNE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 61,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,831. The company has a market cap of $4.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.22. SUNation Energy has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $741.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SUNation Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SUNation Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SUNation Energy Company Profile

SUNation Energy Inc is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc, formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

