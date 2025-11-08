Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading 11.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$1.99. 470,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 326,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.
Northern Superior Resources Stock Up 3.6%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.12.
About Northern Superior Resources
Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Superior Resources
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.