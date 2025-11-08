Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading 11.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$1.99. 470,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 326,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Up 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.12.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

