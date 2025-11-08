ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 20th

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 20th. The 1-2 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares UltraShort Technology Stock Performance

NYSEARCA REW opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. ProShares UltraShort Technology has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Technology stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.82% of ProShares UltraShort Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Technology Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

