Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues Earnings Results

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac updated its FY 2026 guidance to 38.170-38.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $65.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,739.98. The company had a trading volume of 252,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,092. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,607.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,670.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total transaction of $8,062,082.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,485,307.38. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,083,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.50.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

