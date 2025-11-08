Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 6,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 24,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Babcock International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Babcock International Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 51.0%. This is an increase from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

