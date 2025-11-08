Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,045 and last traded at GBX 1,010. Approximately 27,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 60,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 976.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,044.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 476.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.14.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

