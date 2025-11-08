China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.9480 and last traded at $20.92. 33,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 76,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 billion. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.99%.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.