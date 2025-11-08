BCGM Wealth Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7%

Broadcom stock opened at $349.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.00.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

