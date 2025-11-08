Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Sonos, Inc. $SONO

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,852 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sonos by 620.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 185,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $344.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on Sonos and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

