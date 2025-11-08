Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.6667.

Several brokerages have commented on REZI. Zacks Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

NYSE REZI opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $115,155.15. Following the sale, the director owned 60,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,321.25. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 29,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.01 per share, with a total value of $1,001,934.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 332,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,372.72. The trade was a 9.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,618,887 shares of company stock worth $81,851,970 and have sold 86,231 shares worth $2,709,742. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 177,403 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 57.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 81.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

