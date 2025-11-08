Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) vs. WeBuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) Head-To-Head Review

WeBuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WeBuy Global and Cars.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get WeBuy Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeBuy Global $58.30 million 0.04 -$6.62 million N/A N/A Cars.com $717.85 million 0.95 $48.19 million $0.62 17.96

Profitability

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than WeBuy Global.

This table compares WeBuy Global and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeBuy Global N/A N/A N/A Cars.com 5.71% 17.43% 7.91%

Volatility and Risk

WeBuy Global has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WeBuy Global and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeBuy Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cars.com 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cars.com has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 60.75%. Given Cars.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than WeBuy Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of WeBuy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cars.com beats WeBuy Global on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeBuy Global

(Get Free Report)

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for WeBuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeBuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.