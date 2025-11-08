Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $320,000 in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF $SMTH

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMTH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,698,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,775 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,543,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,035,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,143,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,288,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,015,000 after buying an additional 636,819 shares during the period.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $26.47.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

