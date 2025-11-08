Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,917 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 148.4% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.