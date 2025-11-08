CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.7143.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWV. HSBC started coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research set a $165.00 price objective on CoreWeave and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Arete Research raised shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $58.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,672,053.60. The trade was a 79.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 36,743,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,624,537 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

CoreWeave stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. CoreWeave has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.24.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

