CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.8143.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CSG Systems International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of CSG Systems International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.70 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $79.20.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 6.78%.The business had revenue of $303.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 36,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 344.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after buying an additional 84,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

