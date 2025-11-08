Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $116.40 Million Stock Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,264,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $116,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after acquiring an additional 70,156 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Carlyle Group by 2,157.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CG opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 20.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

