Claro Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. $IEP

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth $1,382,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $161,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 29.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 20.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 3.3%

IEP stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.35. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 6.78%.The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.6%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -162.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IEP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Icahn Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

