Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $290,000 in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evertec by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Evertec by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evertec by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Evertec Price Performance

NYSE:EVTC opened at $27.21 on Friday. Evertec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.68 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

