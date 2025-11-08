Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 679,865 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 164,258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HP were worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 75,895 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $6,359,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $627,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of HP by 15.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,543,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,591,000 after purchasing an additional 761,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 96.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,332,414 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $64,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,342 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC set a $30.00 price objective on HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

