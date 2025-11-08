MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MarineMax from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $1,651,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,763,736.14. This trade represents a 25.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $508.27 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

