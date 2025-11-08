Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 11.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

