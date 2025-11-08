Financial Comparison: Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) versus Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO)

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) and Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of Cingulate shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Alto Neuroscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Cingulate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alto Neuroscience and Cingulate”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Neuroscience N/A N/A -$61.43 million ($2.39) -4.82 Cingulate N/A N/A -$15.55 million ($4.10) -0.91

Alto Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cingulate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alto Neuroscience has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cingulate has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alto Neuroscience and Cingulate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Neuroscience 1 1 5 0 2.57 Cingulate 1 0 5 0 2.67

Alto Neuroscience currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.07%. Cingulate has a consensus price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 643.97%. Given Cingulate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cingulate is more favorable than Alto Neuroscience.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Neuroscience and Cingulate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Neuroscience N/A -44.34% -36.73% Cingulate N/A -232.16% -132.07%

About Alto Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company develops ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties which is in phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with MDD; ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia; ALTO-203, a novel small-molecule histamine H3 receptor inverse agonist which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with MDD and higher levels of anhedonia; and ALTO-202, an investigational orally bioavailable antagonist of the GluN2B subunit of the NMDA receptor which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of MDD. In addition, it develops novel pharmacodynamically synergistic combination and biomarker platform that collects patient-specific data to identify biomarker-characterized patient. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

About Cingulate

(Get Free Report)

Cingulate Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults. It also focuses on developing CTx-2103 that is in a formulation stage for the treatment of anxiety. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.