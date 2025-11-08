Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RANI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,407,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,376,040. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $145.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions at Rani Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $11,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,379,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,367.38. The trade was a 62.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mir A. Imran bought 2,083,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $1,250,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,083,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,151,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.99% of Rani Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

