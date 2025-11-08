Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Shares Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 115,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 118,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparton Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Sparton Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sparton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.