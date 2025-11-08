Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Posts Earnings Results

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Rallybio had a negative return on equity of 68.00% and a negative net margin of 2,102.37%.

Rallybio Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:RLYB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 121,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,750. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $26.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RLYB shares. Wall Street Zen cut Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

