Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter. Bank First National had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.34%.

Bank First National Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ BFC traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.14. The stock had a trading volume of 46,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank First National has a 1 year low of $92.49 and a 1 year high of $135.72. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.38.

Bank First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bank First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank First National from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank First National in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank First National has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,294.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,386.55. This represents a 11.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First National

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bank First National by 17.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Bank First National by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank First National by 3.0% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank First National by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

