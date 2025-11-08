American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Issues Earnings Results

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of ARL stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.80. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on ARL

American Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.