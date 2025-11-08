NCR Atleos’ (NATL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

NATL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NCR Atleos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NCR Atleos from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:NATL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 931,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,921. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR Atleos has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $42.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 81.96%. NCR Atleos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NCR Atleos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.896-4.089 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATL. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in NCR Atleos during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 1,327.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 407.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NCR Atleos by 60.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

