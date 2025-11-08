Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $58.57, with a volume of 170792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLIO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.10 million.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

