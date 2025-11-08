Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 20% – What’s Next?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 256,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 114,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rokmaster Resources
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.