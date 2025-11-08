Head to Head Comparison: Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) vs. Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.4% of Zenvia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Coro Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zenvia and Coro Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $1.10 billion 0.06 -$28.67 million ($0.40) -3.20 Coro Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coro Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zenvia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zenvia and Coro Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 1 0 0 0 1.00 Coro Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Zenvia and Coro Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia -10.62% -14.36% -6.52% Coro Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Zenvia has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coro Global has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zenvia beats Coro Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

