Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Releases Earnings Results

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 117.87%.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

MSGM traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $3.74. 105,484,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,197. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.79. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Motorsport Games to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.