Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGMGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 117.87%.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

MSGM traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $3.74. 105,484,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,197. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.79. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Motorsport Games to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.