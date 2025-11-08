Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 474.50 and last traded at GBX 573.69. 24,167,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 5,171,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.40.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 796.40.
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.
