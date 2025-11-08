Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Stock Price Up 12.8% – What’s Next?

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.05 and last traded at GBX 7.05. 496,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 142,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25.

Abingdon Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The company has a market cap of £17.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.13.

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health is a world leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare, infectious disease, animal health, environmental and self-testing. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and regulatory approval.

