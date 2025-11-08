Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Announces Earnings Results

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Rallybio had a negative return on equity of 68.00% and a negative net margin of 2,102.37%.The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Rallybio Trading Down 2.1%

RLYB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 121,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,750. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

