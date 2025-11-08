National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.98 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. National Vision updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.620-0.700 EPS.

National Vision Price Performance

EYE traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $24.13. 2,018,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,908. National Vision has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -804.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Vision news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,342,942.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 544,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,862.35. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in National Vision by 333.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $392,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on National Vision from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

