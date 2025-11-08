iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.67. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.