Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $287.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.8621.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $1,395,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,189,026.16. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $547,218.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,246,461.99. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 over the last 90 days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Workday by 27.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Workday by 7.8% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $225.17 on Wednesday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

