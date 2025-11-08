Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.
Performance Food Group Trading Up 4.2%
Shares of PFGC traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.97. 1,641,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,460. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Activity at Performance Food Group
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 1,308 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $132,840.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,318.64. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Brent King sold 6,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $665,703.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,745.20. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,921. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.
View Our Latest Report on PFGC
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Performance Food Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.