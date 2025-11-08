Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PFGC traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.97. 1,641,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,460. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 1,308 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $132,840.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,318.64. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Brent King sold 6,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $665,703.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,745.20. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,921. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 153.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,198 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

