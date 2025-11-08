Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 14,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 21,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Worldline to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Worldline Stock Performance

Worldline Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

